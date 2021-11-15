Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRX. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Héroux-Devtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.10.

TSE HRX traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$19.02. 21,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,460. The company has a market cap of C$687.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of C$12.45 and a 12-month high of C$19.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

