Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Hillenbrand worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

HI opened at $49.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

