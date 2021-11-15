Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 222,850 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,850 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 673,138 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 450,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 790,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $790,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 230,729 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 105,550 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,284,053. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

