Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 306,666 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,666 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for 1.5% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $20,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,931,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,285,000 after purchasing an additional 65,927 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $230,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after buying an additional 138,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 104,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

NYSE NCLH traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.01. 108,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,053,770. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.66.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

