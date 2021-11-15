Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 852,605 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835,266 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852,605 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises approximately 2.7% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $36,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,001,000 after buying an additional 3,179,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.64. 106,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,450,748. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

