Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 37,478 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,478 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.7% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,260. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.