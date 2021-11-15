Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,186 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.07. 33,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,871,820. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.33 and a 12-month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

