Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $33.72 Million Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886,546 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 386,117 shares during the quarter. Matador Resources comprises 2.5% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Matador Resources worth $33,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,022. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

