Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,353 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Cricut worth $14,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,291,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,869,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,643. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.23. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRCT. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

In other Cricut news, Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $1,254,698.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,571,900 shares of company stock valued at $45,426,577 and have sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

