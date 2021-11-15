Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 278.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,743 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Shoe Carnival worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 13,766.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ SCVL traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,145. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $332.23 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

