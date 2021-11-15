Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,540 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.95.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.75 on Monday, hitting $212.05. The stock had a trading volume of 234,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514,816. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.66. The stock has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.54 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

