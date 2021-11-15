HoDooi Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last Week (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 15th. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HoDooi has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00071202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00073912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00095829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,325.56 or 1.00304889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,564.27 or 0.07117212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

