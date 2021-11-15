Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Downgraded by TD Securities

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HMCBF. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.47 target price (down previously from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $36.17 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

