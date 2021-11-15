Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of HMCBF stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $36.17. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298. Home Capital Group has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $36.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.