Home REIT (LON:HOME) Sets New 1-Year High at $117.00

Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.52), with a volume of 1327369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.50 ($1.51).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 112.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Home REIT’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, insider Marlene Wood purchased 10,000 shares of Home REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £10,900 ($14,240.92).

Home REIT Company Profile

Home Retail Group Limited, formerly Home Retail Group plc, is a general merchandise retailer. The Company’s segments include Argos and Financial Services. Argos is a multi-channel retailer, which sells products through approximately 845 stores, Website and mobile applications. Argos is supported by an in-house financial services offer, which provides a range of credit products for the Company’s customers.

