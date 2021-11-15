HomeStreet, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on HMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

HomeStreet stock opened at $51.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.04. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 18.94%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

