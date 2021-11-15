HOMIHELP (HOMI) Market Cap Reaches $2.81 Million

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 374.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 15th. One HOMIHELP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.45 or 0.00003838 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HOMIHELP has traded up 354% against the dollar. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $56.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00050438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.77 or 0.00224026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00086490 BTC.

HOMIHELP Coin Profile

HOMIHELP is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com . HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

HOMIHELP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

