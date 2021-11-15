Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Holdings Decreased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,195 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 260.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,462,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,248,000 after buying an additional 29,947,004 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at about $55,215,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,895,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,427,000 after purchasing an additional 394,239 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HMC. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE:HMC opened at $29.10 on Monday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 32.22%.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

