Hord (HORD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.28 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Hord has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $530,105.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00070888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00073708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00095944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,536.24 or 0.07111244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,685.27 or 0.99836280 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

