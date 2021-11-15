HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for HORIBA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HORIBA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRIBF opened at $68.57 on Monday. HORIBA has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $71.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

