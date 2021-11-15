Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.97

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 788103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on HZAC. Benchmark initiated coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Get Horizon Acquisition alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Acquisition by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:HZAC)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.