Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Holdings Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Horizon Bancorp worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,823,000 after purchasing an additional 487,108 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,274,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 722.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,292,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,537,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $794,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.25. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $867.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

