Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Horizon Bancorp worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,579,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBNC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

HBNC stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $867.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.25.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

