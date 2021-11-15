Hostess Brands, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hostess Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWNK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.69. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 20.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 116.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,634 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 85.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,815,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,124 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth $19,428,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth $15,600,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.