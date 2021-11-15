HTMLCOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $9.00 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $10,796.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Baby Bonfire (FIRE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000102 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

