Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Huazhu Group worth $14,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,164,000 after purchasing an additional 654,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,250,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,894,000 after purchasing an additional 532,396 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,759,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,355,000 after purchasing an additional 83,091 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,535,000 after purchasing an additional 67,344 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Huazhu Group Limited has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $64.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

