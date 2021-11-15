HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $781.64.

Several analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other HubSpot news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total value of $601,220.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,728 shares of company stock worth $24,147,918 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after buying an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,596,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,332,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS stock opened at $841.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.78 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $742.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $633.68. HubSpot has a one year low of $341.81 and a one year high of $853.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

