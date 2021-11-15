Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the October 14th total of 938,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.0 days.

Hulic stock remained flat at $$9.63 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. Hulic has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hulic in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

