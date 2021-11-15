Humaniq (HMQ) Reaches Market Cap of $2.02 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $66,279.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Humaniq has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.00222821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00086459 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

