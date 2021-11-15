Huobi Token (HT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.62 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 15th. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $157.10 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.20 or 0.00016504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00049034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.87 or 0.00221465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,468,323 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.