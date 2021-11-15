Hurco Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Hurco Companies has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of Hurco Companies stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $33.90. 29,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,647. Hurco Companies has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.77 million, a PE ratio of 223.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 2.42%.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

