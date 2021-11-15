Hush (HUSH) Price Up 16.7% This Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $927,558.46 and approximately $584.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hush has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.03 or 0.00302935 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.00103172 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00144830 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003907 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

