Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Trading 5.1% Higher

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.91 and last traded at C$6.76. 15,721,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 8,965,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.76. The company has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a PE ratio of -0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27.

About Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE)

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.