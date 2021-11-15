Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report issued on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08).

HYFM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

HYFM opened at $43.66 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $95.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 53,980 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 426,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after buying an additional 100,388 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

