HyperCash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.67 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $28.73 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,848.83 or 0.99686355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00049858 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.47 or 0.00356710 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.72 or 0.00528840 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.21 or 0.00178309 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011624 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008998 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001458 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001171 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

