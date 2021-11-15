HyperDAO Price Up 13% Over Last 7 Days (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 13% against the dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.72 million and $451,760.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00051448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.00218490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00085901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,781,480 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

