Hyve Market Cap Hits $10.75 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Hyve has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $487,459.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00071202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00073912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00095829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,325.56 or 1.00304889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,564.27 or 0.07117212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

