Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s share price rose 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 43,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,503,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

HYZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $9,333,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $6,593,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $5,833,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the second quarter worth about $3,113,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

