i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,200 shares, an increase of 21,848.7% from the October 14th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 267.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IAUCF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.65. 31,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,375. i-80 Gold has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.