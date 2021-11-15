I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 2,415.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,738 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.57% of I-Mab worth $37,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in I-Mab by 342.1% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in I-Mab by 1,020.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,988 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,656,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in I-Mab by 166.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,168,000 after purchasing an additional 477,321 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,387,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $60.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

