Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Short Interest Update

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 483.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:IBER traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.72. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,808. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Get Ibere Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Ibere Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibere Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.