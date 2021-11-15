IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,323 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,876,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup increased their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.10.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total value of $5,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 794,864 shares of company stock valued at $220,209,106. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $306.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $300.21 billion, a PE ratio of 123.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

