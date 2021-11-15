IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 50,756 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,627 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,756 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.1% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 37.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $303.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $323.10. The firm has a market cap of $757.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.90.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

