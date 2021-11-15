IBM Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Analog Devices by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 185,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 68,960 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its position in Analog Devices by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.12.

Analog Devices stock opened at $184.79 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $186.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

