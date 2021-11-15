IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $82.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $148.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.64.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $2,024,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,274,939 shares of company stock valued at $101,396,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

