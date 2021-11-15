IBM Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $166.86 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.56 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $493.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

