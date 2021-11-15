Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Short Interest Down 98.8% in October

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the October 14th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ICNAF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.28. 115,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,006. Icanic Brands has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.

Get Icanic Brands alerts:

About Icanic Brands

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Icanic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icanic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.