Ideaology Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 15th. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ideaology has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00051413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00221474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00086704 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

