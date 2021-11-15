Idena Price Tops $0.17 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last seven days, Idena has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a total market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $291,012.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00070613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00075542 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.86 or 0.00145257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00073308 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena's total supply is 76,486,570 coins and its circulating supply is 53,361,794 coins. Idena's official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena's official website is idena.io . Idena's official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

