IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Holdings Raised by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4,470.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,836 shares of company stock worth $5,710,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $628.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $644.87 and a 200-day moving average of $629.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $443.14 and a 12 month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

